To everyone that wanted to show winter the door…you’re getting your wish in spades in the extended forecast. In fact, we’re skipping spring and going straight to early summer at times.

With that said, however, this weekend will feature a divide among those of us who still do or do not have snow on the ground.

A red flag warning is in place for southeastern portions of KELOLAND through the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Low humidity, gusty winds, and dry vegetation will create ideal conditions for grass fires to start and spread quickly. Be mindful of outdoor heat sources.

Where we do still have snow pack in place, highs today will struggle to get out of the 40s. Elsewhere, we’ll see highs in the 50s, 60s, and even the 70s…the latter being most likely to the southeast. Everyone gets in on sunshine throughout the day.

Some evening showers are possible to the west, but the rest of the night is mainly dry and quiet with an increase in cloud cover. Overnight lows fall into the 20s to the northeast and 30s/40s outside of that region.

Easter Sunday is far from a terrible day across much of the region, but southeastern KELOLAND may want to keep an eye on the skies. We’ll have the chance for rain in place, so keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans for the day.

Otherwise, we’re mainly quiet across the rest of the region. Highs hold in the 60s for a majority of KELOLAND, with 40s to the northeast.

The next work week starts off on a pretty nice note, with warmer temperatures building back into the Northern Plains under mostly sunny skies.

In fact, sunny and warm weather lasts through the midweek outlook, with well above average temperatures in place…especially to the southeast. 70s and even some 80s are not out of the question, giving the region a solid preview of summer.

By the end of next week, we do bring back the chance for rain across portions of KELOLAND. Odds for above average temperatures are also favored as we head into the second half of the month.