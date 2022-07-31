Beyond the morning activity that we observed to the east, much of the day has been pretty quiet.

Skies remain mainly clear as we go into the night, but that won’t do too much to allow temperatures to fall too far down the thermometer. We’ll see overnight lows bottom out in the 60s in many areas, with a few 50s to the northeast.

Temperatures take a small step backward on Monday, but this step is a deceptive one. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s/low 90s East River with mid/upper 90s out west. A few places may toe the line of the triple digits.

Dangerous heat makes the first of at least two appearances on Tuesday. Widespread triple digit highs are possible, with heat indices surging well above that. Heat-related headlines are anticipated at this point, so please be careful if you must be out and about on Tuesday.

Please know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and know what to do if you or someone else is experiencing symptoms of either illness.

Much of the remaining work week will be rather hot at times. Of the last three days of the work week, Thursday and Friday hold the best chance to get near and above 100 degrees yet again.

In terms of chances for rain, we do have a few shots, but there isn’t anything too substantial. A few showers and storms are possible late Monday night, with a “better” chance by Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

From there, we’ll watch the weekend for another shower and thunderstorm chance, but there’s a good amount of spread among the long-range models. It’ll still be something to watch all the same, considering the heat we’ll have prior to it.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds favor near to below average rainfall across a large portion of the region.