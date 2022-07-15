The dog days of summer aren’t going anywhere any time soon, with plenty of heat in the extended outlook.

We may see some showers and a few thunderstorms as we go into the night, with a better chance being seen West River. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place along the Wyoming and Montana borders. Gusty winds are the main concern here.

Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s to low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the day on Saturday, and this may be the only “decent” chance for rain in the next seven or so days. Otherwise, we’ll have another rather humid day.

Highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s.

We’ll clear out on Sunday as high pressure comes back into the picture. It’ll also bring back a lot of mid-summer heat with highs back in the low to mid 90s.

Our heat peaks initially on Monday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat headlines are likely to kick off the new work week, so plan accordingly if you’re going to be out and about.

The midweek outlook remains hot, though we do try to back off on the heat just a little bit on Wednesday.

A small chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along for eastern KELOLAND along and east of the James River valley on Thursday. After this, it’s back to square one for the lack of moisture.

Above average heat and near to below average rainfall are expected as we head beyond the extended outlook.