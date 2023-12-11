As we continue to get closer to the holidays, the window of opportunity to get conditions that are favorable for a white Christmas is closing quickly…and the trend isn’t helping.

A cold front will continue to push through the region as we head into the evening and into the night. Overnight lows fall back into the teens tonight with a few low 20s out west.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take over as we head into Tuesday. While most of KELOLAND is quiet, we may see some flurries in southwestern South Dakota as a bit of moisture clips the state. Beyond that, it’s a rare example of “typical” December weather.

Highs peak in the mid to upper 30s with a few upper 20s/low 30s to the northeast.

We go back to above average temperatures as we hit the middle of the work and school week, though it won’t be as warm as last week. Sunshine returns to a greater extent as well, with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

We’ll remain mild by December standards through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The warmth peaks on Thursday with 50s becoming more prevalent for a day. 40s take over from there.

All the while, we have little to no moisture to speak of beyond a rather isolated shower or two of either variety (Depending on the time of day).

If you’re hoping for a little more meteorological atmosphere for Christmas, you may need to cash in all of your Christmas miracles. Odds for above average temperatures and below average moisture are favored as we head toward the home stretch of the year.