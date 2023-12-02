SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have temperatures a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday on the way. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will have light winds throughout the day. We will also have partly to mostly sunny skies.

We will keep the partly cloudy skies overnight. Low temperatures will drop into the teen s and low 20s. Winds will be light out of the south. There is a chance of light snow showers over the Black Hills and Rapid City.

Tomorrow will bring stronger winds into western South Dakota. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be much like today in the 40s.

Monday will bring warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds will be stronger in central and western South Dakota. We will have more cloud cover. There is a chance of very light rain and snow showers around the region.

The strong winds will move into eastern KELOLAND during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will continue trending warmer as we go through the work week. Wednesday will be the warmest day in western and central South Dakota, with Rapid City being in record territory. Thursday will be the warmest day in eastern KELOLAND. Wednesday through Friday will have high temperatures at least 10° above normal.