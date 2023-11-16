SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had warm temperatures across KELOLAND at one time or another today. Here’s a look at the highest temperatures since midnight. Most everyone was at least 5° to 20° above normal. The temperatures started falling with the strong winds.

We had the strong winds from the northwest. Peak wind gusts in the past 24 hours were 30 to 40 MPH. There were several reports in western South Dakota over 50 MPH. Just after midnight, Lead had a wind gust of 60 MPH, and just after noon, there was a wind gust of 60 MPH in central South Dakota.

Due to the strong northwest winds the temperatures started falling in western South Dakota. If we take a look at temperatures from 2 PM, southeastern KELOLAND still had the warm air. We also have a few clouds moving through but those will clear out this evening.

For tonight we will have light winds and clear skies. Low temperatures are going to drop into the 20s across KELOLAND.

The strong winds will leave cooler temperatures in eastern KELOLAND for the day tomorrow, but western South Dakota will start warming back up. Winds will stay light out of the southwest helping bring in warmer air. There will also be plenty of sunshine around the area. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s in eastern KELOLAND and low to mid 50s in central and western South Dakota.

Then on Saturday there will still be plenty of sunshine. The winds will stay very light out of the south. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sunday starts the change across KELOLAND. Sunday will have similar temperatures to Saturday but clouds will fill in west to east.

Monday brings a chance of light rain showers, totaling around a couple tenths of an inch. Strong winds will be around for the first half of the work week. These winds will bring in colder temperatures for your Thanksgiving weekend. These colder temperatures will stick around through the end of the month.