A few showers continue this morning in southeastern KELOLAND. The Pierre area is seeing a hazy sky this morning as temperatures start to rebound back into the upper 70s and lower 80s later today.

On radar, you can see the showers moving across southeastern KELOLAND.

Here are some of the rainfall estimates the past 24 hours. Areas just west of Sioux Falls certainly picked up more rain, with totals of .50″ to 1″ common in McCook County around Salem.

There was a wide variety of totals around Mitchell, ranging from a few hundredths of an inch, to locally 1-2″ east of Letcher.

You can see similar trends west of Yankton.

The weekend weather looks dry with very pleasant with highs, mainly in the 70s. Some folks in the northeast may stay in the 60s much of Saturday with a taste of fall in the air.

The weather pattern next week will be interesting to watch. We are forecasting dry and warmer weather by Monday and Tuesday ahead of a low pressure trough digging in the Rockies. We still have a lot question surrounding the track and intensity of this pattern, but we haven’t seen an upper air pattern like this in many, many weeks. This means rain chances will start coming onto the scene by Wednesday and Thursday, associated with the first disturbances that break away from the trough to our west. This jet stream pattern is favorable to more widespread showers and thunderstorms. It’s also quite possible we may see severe weather in the plains, especially late in the period when the low enters the scene somewhere in the plains. Again, the exact track will determine what mode of active weather we’ll see in KELOLAND, but it will be interesting to watch.

The raw European model is the most aggressive batch of data we’ve had yet pertaining to this pattern. This is a trend, so if it continues, confidence will increase toward a stormier pattern.

Here are the details of the forecast.