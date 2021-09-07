Pleasant Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 7th

The unofficial end of summer sure felt warm yesterday. Several people took the time to head down to Falls Park to enjoy the nice weather.

It was certainly hot in western KELOLAND. Highs climbed to 99 in Philip.

The heat is going away today, but rain is staying away today too. We don’t expect much impact on the 30 day rainfall map the next few days.

Futurecast shows dry weather to start the forecast with a gusty NW wind today. We expect little rain chance until late in the weekend.

You can see the change in the upper air pattern across the nation. That big area of high pressure to our west will keep rain chances away for now. However, the pattern tends to flatten a bit toward next week and that may bring a few more chances of rain.

Enjoy the 70s today for several areas today with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

70s should be very common again tomorrow with mainly sunny skies.

The 7 day forecast looks warmer toward Friday with 80s returning. Rain chances are back in the forecast Sunday and Monday.