Pleasant Weather Ahead: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, September 21st

Areas of rain have ended and the results of yesterday’s precipitation can be seen on the 7 day rain trend map. You can see the heavier moisture from southeast SD into central MN. Many areas will be drier the next 7 days.

The 30 day trend is above normal for most spots East River. The far west has missed much of the precipitation.

Sioux Falls has now closed the gap and is close to normal for 2021. Aberdeen and Pierre still have a deficit to watch into the fall season.

The wind forecast features NW winds today, but a switch to the south is ahead tomorrow. Another cold front will arrive on Thursday and gusty, cooler NW winds will return for Friday.

Futurecast also paints a mainly dry forecast. We see a shower chance on Friday across the east, but most of the pattern is rain free for now.

Enjoy the pleasant temperatures today with highs mainly in the 60s.

Crisp, cool weather is ahead tonight with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow looks warmer with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures will climb to the mid 70s Thursday in Sioux Falls, but a cold front will drop temperatures into the 60s Friday and Saturday.