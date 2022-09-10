High pressure was able to make its move and provide us with a beautiful day from start to finish…complete with seasonable temperatures across the board.

Clear, calm, and comfortable conditions will stick with us as we go into the evening and through the night. We’ll easily see lows in the low 40s in many areas, with some locations even bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s.

Patchy frost may be possible in areas where we fall into the 30s toward daybreak on Sunday.

The second half of the weekend does feature a modest warm-up, but it won’t be anything too out of the ordinary. Highs climb well into the 70s East River with a few low 80s in our West River communities.

The first half of the week is mainly dry with high pressure holding serve for a little while longer. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

We’ll continue the work and school week with seasonable temperatures before above average warmth really comes back by midweek. 80s and a few low 90s are likely…especially by Wednesday and even Thursday.

Speaking of Thursday and the end of the work and school week, we’ll reintroduce the chance for some scattered showers as a slightly more active weather pattern attempts to set up shop.

Temperatures take a small step backward through the end of the week, though I don’t think it’ll be as cool as what we’ve seen recently.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and rainfall win out.