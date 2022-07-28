Some welcome rain showers moved across parts of southern KELOLAND late yesterday and overnight. The rain was not heavy, but given the forecast for more hot weather, we are thankful for at least something in a few of the rain gauges.

The Sioux Falls area picked up around .20″ to locally .30″ late last evening. Similar amounts fell in the Mitchell area as shown on the map below.

It’s clear to see the soil moisture as a rule in the top couple of feet is drying, especially the top soil as shown in yellow and red on the map below. This trend will be hard to reverse next week with the hot weather forecast.

Our Futurecast forecast shows nice temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s today. Skies should stay dry for most of us the next couple of days.

The big weather story is the developing heat wave coming our direction next week. We are going to have several days of hot weather.

The center of above normal temperatures is over the mid section of the nation.

Enjoy some of the 70s we have today in KELOLAND.

Mostly clear skies will give us more 50s for lows tonight.

80s will be more common tomorrow, but the humidity still looks lower for now.

The hotter weather next week will come with higher humidity. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s will be the rule until further notice.