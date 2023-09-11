It’s a beautiful morning on our LIVE CAM at Lake Madison this morning. Expect highs in the 70s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Rain showers have departed much of KELOLAND after scattered activity on Sunday. We could see a few more showers later today in northeast SD.

You can see the 24-hour precipitation mainly affected areas south of I-90, with .42″ in Yankton and .39″ at Pine Ridge.

The 3 day rain map shows the rain on Saturday across the northeast. Sioux Falls missed most of the rain with only sprinkles at times.

That’s not helping the 30 day rain trend. We are now seeing big deficits across the southeast, including numbers around 20% of normal in SW MN.

Our Futurecast forecast shows temperatures rebounding into the 70s today. We also want to mention a few showers that could impact Aberdeen and Watertown for the afternoon. That small system will bring a few more isolated showers to SW MN tonight, but moisture still looks limited.

Futurecast shows another frontal system moving into the region by Thursday into Friday. It may bring a few hits of scattered rain, the best chance we have for the week in Sioux Falls.

Temperatures will stay in a comfortable range for the next few days, just a few degrees above or below normal. More widespread above normal temperatures are possible by early next week.

Here’s a closer look at the forecast.