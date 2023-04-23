While we do get a little bit of improvement today in some regards, seasonable spring-like conditions will remain largely absent in the short-term outlook.

High pressure will keep much of the region quiet and partly to mostly sunny. That sunshine won’t do too much to warm us up, though. Highs only reach the mid/upper 40s near and east of I-29 with low 50s elsewhere.

Mostly clear skies carry us into the night with winds remaining calm once again. In a similar manner to last night, we’ll see temperatures fall off to a decent extent. Overnight lows will fall well into the 20s.

A little bit of cloud cover takes over on occasion to the southeast and west, but the start of the work week is still a pleasant one thanks to high pressure holding steady. Highs do take a step up the ladder…with temperatures mainly in the 50s. Some exceptions on the cooler and milder side are possible to the northeast and southwest respectively.

Some overnight and early AM showers are possible in SE KELOLAND, but much of Tuesday should remain mainly quiet in central and eastern KELOLAND. Some showers are possible out west during this time.

The second half of the week is a little more active, with a daily chance for some scattered showers along the way.

Milder temperatures try to take over as we head into Thursday, but cooler temperatures come back and stick around as we head into the end of the week and the end of the month.