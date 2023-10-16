The week is start cool, crisp, and quiet across much of KELOLAND. The sunshine should feel nice as temperatures climb into the 60s in most locations this afternoon.

The sunshine yesterday helped as highs reached the 50s in many locations.

We have seen some big increases in the 30 day precipitation trends, with many areas of central and southwestern SD higher than 300% of normal.

A few more showers are coming our direction late Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next low pressure system moves into the region. Temperatures should be warmer tomorrow ahead of this system.

The wind forecast looks stronger on Wednesday with gusts of 20-40 mph pretty common.

You can see this system will be a little more organized into Minnesota on Wednesday. We do expect this system to move out of the picture by Thursday.

Temperatures will likely return to above normal levels to finish the week. In fact, that trend should hold into early next week as well.

There are already growing signs that the weather will turn more active across the mid section of the country by the middle of next week.

