The sunrise sure looks nice this morning. The hope of less wind is also a nice talking point on this Friday.

You can see the storm from the past few days finally moving to the east.

The 30 day precipitation totals are still well below normal west of Sioux Falls. The far northeast is wet.

The hourly temperatures show improvement today and even milder numbers tomorrow. Rain chances should return by Sunday.

Our initial forecast for precipitation includes a band of .10-.25″ totals from Winner to Sisseton. We may also see a stronger push of snow chances in the Black Hills.

Here’s a look at the active pattern coming our way the next 5 days.

The storm track looks very active Tuesday through Thursday. Severe weather will be likely on the front side of the storm and heavy wet snow is expect on the other. The track of the low pressure center will determine who gets what and how much. It’s still plenty early to call specifics. However, this is about as active as the weather can get in mid April. Stay tuned.

The exact snow predictions next week are too early to tell. However, this system has shown good consistency suggesting a band of heavy, wet snow on the backside of the storm track.

This amount of precipitation would change the drought monitor.

The forecast today includes highs in the 40s east of the James Valley, with 50s elsewhere.

Keep in mind we still have many items to figure out in the coming days with each round of rain and thunderstorms. We also think snow will be likely by the time this system comes to an end either Thursday or Friday.