We got off to a great start to our weekend, with that northeasterly breeze that continues to pump mild, humidity-free air into KELOLAND. Today’s temperatures have been near-normal for late July, mostly in the 80s. We’ve had great weather for the air show in Sioux Falls and just about all outdoor activities across the area.

5 PM

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies, and overnight temps will dip to the upper 50s to low 60s. There could be some thunderstorms in western South Dakota, where there is a slight chance of hail and strong winds from any storms that fire up. A few of those storms could gravitate toward Pierre and central South Dakota.

We have a chance at some morning showers here in eastern KELOLAND, but the available moisture is low so we don’t expect much of an effect on Sunday activities. Highs will again be near normal, in the mid 80s East River to the upper 80s in the west. A gentle easterly breeze will again keep the humidity at bay.

The weather shouldn’t be much different when you head back to work on Monday, with continued pleasant temperatures. There could be some scattered thunderstorms, with a southeasterly breeze.

August begins on Tuesday, and we’ll have a few more degrees creeping into the forecast. We’re expecting the upper 80s, and there could be some isolated thunderstorms. More of those typical summertime thunderstorms will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, with temps just a smidge above average..

The second half of the week and the following weekend – as we’ve been saying – look like we’ll fall back toward normal temperatures for early August. In the case of Sioux Falls, and means highs in the low 80s.