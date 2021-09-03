Pleasant Labor Day Weekend Ahead: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 3rd

Good morning! Rain is back for western KELOLAND today. You can see the developing showers and thunderstorms in the Black Hills region. Newcastle already reports .96″ as of 6AM MDT.

Rain totals the past 48 hours have been heavy in spots. Watertown had 2″, Worthington picked up over 3″, and Valentine had 2.31″. The numbers were much lower in both Mitchell and Yankton.

The math on the 30 day rainfall is certainly better than June and July. We’ll see what the rest of September will bring us.

Futurecast shows showers and thunderstorms today in western KELOLAND. We think some of that rain will expand toward Pierre and Aberdeen later today and tonight. Sioux Falls only has a 20% chance of rain late tonight. The weather is looking drier for tomorrow.

Warmer temperatures will start returning early next week. We see highs in the 80s central and west on Sunday.

We may be adding more 90s for Labor Day in western KELOLAND. They weather looks dry at this time as well.

Expect 70s today as the clouds remain thick across many areas today and areas of fog lift in the Sioux Falls area.

Scattered rain chances tonight will be best in western and central KELOLAND.

Decreasing clouds tomorrow will help temperatures rebound into the 70s during the afternoon with northwest winds for most areas.

The 7 day forecast looks drier for early next week with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Labor Day in particular looks warmer with 80s very likely.