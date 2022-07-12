We’ve been treated to a gorgeous start to the day across KELOLAND, and that will set us up quite nicely for the short-term outlook.

Thanks to high pressure, we’ll remain sunny and very comfortable with drier air in place. Temperatures peak in the 80s today with a nice breeze and lower humidity levels as well. In short, this is about as close to a perfect summer day as possible.

Just be sure to remember the sunscreen if you’ll be outside for a while. The UV index will be in the “Very High” range today.

We’ll get the three C’s of an ideal summer night tonight: Clear, Calm, and Comfortable. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday is also looking good, but a warm-up will begin to take hold with a large ridge of high pressure building back into the region. Highs climb back into the 90s out west, with mid/upper 80s holding steady East River.

As we hit the end of the work week, a good amount of heat and humidity will move back into the area. We may also see a few more showers and storms come along, though moisture amounts aren’t too much to write home about.

The best chance to see anything by the end of the week will be Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Your weekend outlook features one chance for rain on Saturday, but it’s mainly for central portions of KELOLAND. Overall, though, the long-range outlook simply doesn’t favor much in terms of moisture…but it does favor chances for above average temperatures.