We’re reaching the homestretch of meteorological summer, but the heat won’t be held in check for everyone as we head through next week.

Be mindful of patchy fog out there this morning, especially to the northeast and in our traditional trouble spots. Visibility below a half to a quarter-mile has been observed.

We’ll gradually clear out to the east as high pressure builds into the region from the west. Where cloud cover holds in place, we may not get out of the 70s for highs. Further west, we’ll see highs in the 80s with more sunshine throughout the day.

Clear and calm weather will be in place tonight, allowing lows to fall into the 50s across much of the region. Winds will also remain pretty calm.

Plenty of sunshine is on the way for the second half of the weekend, which will allow highs to rebound nicely to the east. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s East River, while highs out west peak in the upper 80s to low 90s.

The warm-up continues for the start of the new work week. Sunshine holds steady across the board, though the grip high pressure has on the region may start to slip a bit. Highs reach the mid 80s to the east and 90s out west.

Rain chances begin to creep up a bit to the west as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday, while East River locations remain mainly dry.

By the end of the work week, scattered shower chances spill eastward with seasonable temperatures in place.

Beyond the extended outlook, odds for near to above average temperatures win out.