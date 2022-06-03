Wet weather returns to KELOLAND this weekend.



As a storm system slowly moves through the upper plains, rain will develop in western South Dakota and move east. Expect light rain showers along and east of the James River Valley after 3:00 pm. Isolated thundershowers will also be possible. Due to the thicker clouds today, highs will be slightly cooler than yesterday with 60s and 70s.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms will develop in western South Dakota. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather with these storms with 60 mph wind gusts being the main threat.

The rain will continue tonight and into tomorrow morning in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. But it won’t be a washout as dry skies will move in during the late morning hours. Highs will make the 60s and 70s.

We’ll continue with rain chances on Sunday as highs remain in the 60s and 70s.

All the rain this weekend can add up to at least a quarter to a half inch for those near Interstate 90 and south.



The cool and wet weather will continue into next week with rain chances lasting through Thursday.