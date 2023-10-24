Much colder air on its way…

It will be slightly cooler today, but temperatures will still be above average. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for many in KELOLAND. We’re also watching for showers and thunderstorms. Light showers are moving through central and northeast KELOLAND this morning. Expect shower and thunderstorm chances later this afternoon in eastern and southeast KELOLAND.

Isolated showers will still show up in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow, while western South Dakota warms to the middle and upper 60s.

More substantial rain may set up in southeast KELOLAND Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This is when thunderstorms will bring in rain amounts near a half-inch.

Much colder air will start to enter western South Dakota on Thursday. Strong northwest winds of at least 20 to 30 mph will be common.

The cold front will move into eastern KELOLAND Thursday night into Friday morning.

Along with the cold, snow chances are on the increase for the weekend. Confidence is growing that we will have at least an inch of snow in KELOLAND through the weekend.

The chance for three inches of snow goes down quite a bit in eastern South Dakota, but it is higher in central and western South Dakota. Stay tuned.