Patchy Frost Tonight, Warmer Next Week: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, September 24th

Good Morning! We have a few patchy showers this morning across KELOLAND. Rain totals have been light so far this morning, just a few hundredths of an inch in spots.

Our Futurecast update shows the sprinkles and showers quickly moving east by late morning into the afternoon. Cooling NW winds will keep temperatures into the 60s for most locations.

With clearing skies tonight, some rural areas will be 30s and some patchy frost is possible.

The weather will be quickly warming starting this weekend. You can see the warmer temperatures expanding from the west, a trend that will expand early next week with many areas in the 80s.

There is a pattern change coming next week. Rain developing in the southern plains will be expanding to the north into next week and could reach KELOLAND by next Thursday. Stay tuned for more details.

Today’s weather will be fall-like with 60s and a steady wind from the northwest during the day.

Tonight will be in the mid to upper 30s across much of eastern KELOLAND, so again, patchy frost is in the forecast.

We’ll warm quickly tomorrow with highs in the 70s. A few 80s will be possible across the west.

The 7 day forecast looks warmer early next week with 80s likely Sunday through Wednesday. Chances of rain may arrive by Thursday.