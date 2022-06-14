After three straight nights of severe weather, we finally have a chance to see some quiet weather…after one more chance for stronger storms.

With that said, it’s southeastern KELOLAND that has the chance to see strong to severe storms this time around. A “Marginal” to “Slight” risk for severe weather is in place overnight tonight into early Wednesday.

Wind and hail are the primary concerns with any storm that pops up.

Otherwise, we’ll have a cooler night. Lows fall into the 40s West River with 50s and low 60s to the east.

Morning showers and storms in the southeast on Wednesday morning will give way to a quieter afternoon. Breezy weather moves in through the day, with highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Quieter weather takes over going into the end of the work week with highs in the 80s on Thursday and a mix of 80s and low 90s on Friday.

We’re going to keep an eye on Father’s Day weekend…not necessarily for active weather but for a lot of heat. We could see highs around and over 100 degrees in central and western KELOLAND, with temperatures not too far behind East River.

Some areas may flirt with record highs on Saturday and Sunday. Monday may even be included in this. If you have any outdoor plans, please be careful and limit outdoor time with this kind of heat.

Showers and storms try to return by the start of next week before we get quiet again on Tuesday.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures remain in place.