Overnight Storms Possible; Hot Into Early Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Saturday, August 7

Though the day has been able to get off to a mainly quiet start, we’ll be keeping an eye on the evening and the overnight time frame for the chance to see more showers and thunderstorms pop-up.

Warm and unstable air will be in place, especially East River, as we head later into the night with low pressure and an associated warm front pushing through KELOLAND. Showers and thunderstorms will move into and through parts of the region, but some of these storms may become strong to severe in intensity.

A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of southeastern KELOLAND, with a “Marginal Risk” in place across much of our East River coverage area. All forms of severe weather are on the table, so be sure to stay weather aware as we go into the night.

A few showers and storms are possible as we go into Sunday…especially toward southeastern KELOLAND, while West River locations dry out and clear out with high pressure on the way.

We’ll stay dry through next Monday before another disturbance comes into the picture by Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible through the afternoon and into the night, but coverage won’t be as widespread and intensity shouldn’t be as high.

After this midweek rain chance, we dry out and stay pretty quiet through the end of next week. All the while, temperatures remain near to above average by mid-August standards.

Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s with quiet conditions West River and the threat for strong to severe storms East River.

Some morning showers and storms are possible on Sunday East River, with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s to the east and mid/upper 90s to the west.

A hot day is on the way through much of the region on Monday, with highs well into the 90s, especially along and East River.

While highs remain above average on several occasions, we do try to get a few cooler nights in place headed toward the end of the extended forecast.