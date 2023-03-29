A very busy forecast is ahead for KELOLAND as spring and winter do battle here in the northern plains the next few days. Winter has won this morning, with -12 in Aberdeen and a new record low.

Spring-like t-storms will arrive tomorrow night in southeastern KELOLAND, with some severe weather in the form of hail not out of the question. Most of this will happen after 10pm.

Locally heavy rain may also fall with these storms. This could lead to some local run-off issues given the snow on the ground.

As with many early spring storms, we can’t rule out the chance of freezing rain and ice too with this system. Huron and Watertown are the most suspect areas to watch, but we fully expect changes on this map later today.

Strong winds and a risk of heavy snow may pose a significant travel problem on Friday as we watch the weather conditions on the backside of this low pressure track. The most likely area to be impacted is circled in yellow on the map below, but we are monitoring the latest information as we get it here in the Storm Center. The chance of 40-50+mph winds and over 6″ of snow in few spots is the main concern.

Futurecast starts quiet today with highs well below normal in the 20s and 30s east, with 40s in the far southwest. The weather should warm nicely tomorrow in the south, with the first chance of 50s this year in Sioux Falls. Thunderstorms should break out in a narrow line as shown on the map below after 10pm. Again, watch for some hail and locally heavy downpours with that feature. The warmer weather will be short-lived, however, and strong northwest wind develop Friday across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. The snow will develop quickly on Friday and again, could pose problem if the winds come up as forecast.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast the next few days. We’ll notice an increase in south or southeast winds tomorrow, but the big story will be north winds on Friday. Some of these numbers are around 40-60mph. You can imagine any amount of snow falling with that type of wind would create severe visibility issues, but we are still in the process of nailing down the most likely areas to see that combination of both snow and wind. Winds should improve on Saturday as the storm leaves.

We should mention all the severe weather to our south on Friday could impact some of the moisture coming into KELOLAND. It’s hard to believe tornadoes, wind, and hail threats are so close to KELOLAND already.

Another big storm is likely by around Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. The potential for major snow and wind on the backside of storm track are most concerning for much of KELOLAND, but we’ll likely see more severe weather again just to our south as this busy pattern continues.

Here are the details of the forecast.