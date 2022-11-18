SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — We are cold, with temperatures much below average for the middle of November. With temperatures in the low 20s, we are 20° below average in Sioux Falls today. Skies will slowly start filling with clouds this afternoon and we will hang on to those into tonight. We also have stronger north and west winds across KELOLAND, these are helping keep us cold.

2 PM

Tonight we will have lows in the single digits and low teens. We will keep stronger winds and plenty of clouds. This will put wind chills below zero. Eastern KELOLAND could also see a few light snow showers with very little accumulation through the overnight hours.

Saturday will be the last day of very cold temperatures. With forecast highs in the teens and 20s in eastern KELOLAND, and 30s in western South Dakota, temperatures will still be below average. Skies will also try to clear out by Saturday afternoon. Winds will still be on the stronger side but not quite as strong as the last couple days.

Sunday starts a warm up. We will try to get temperatures back to normal for the middle of November. We will have highs in the 30s and 40s. Mostly clear skies will help direct the sunlight to help warm us up, along with a south and west wind bringing warmer air as well. Winds will slowly die out throughout the weekend.

The seven day forecast does warm up to start next week. We will have highs in the 30s and 40s headed into next weekend. Temperatures are going to be seasonable and much closer to average for next week. We could see another chance of flurries for Thanksgiving Day in KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota could see these light flurries as early as Tuesday through Thursday.