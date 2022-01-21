Only light snow chances through the end of January: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, January 21

A band of very light snow is making its way across KELOLAND. We still anticipate light snow this afternoon and evening in much of central and eastern KELOLAND, and we still expect accumulations from a dusting in most places – ranging to around an inch in the NE corner of South Dakota and along the Buffalo Ridge in SW Minnesota.

2 pm

Temperatures today are already much warmer than yesterday, thanks in part to the brisk south wind that will eventually turn to the northwest.

Tonight will be breezy in eastern KELOLAND, with a brisk NW wind, as the snow showers depart. The northwest wind will keep temperatures in the single digits in the north to the teens to low 20s in southern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy across the region, with perhaps limited sunshine in the morning. Winds will become westerly, and there might be another dusting of light snow (under an inch). Temperatures will be near- or above-normal, in the mid 20s to low 30s East River, and the low to mid 40s in the central and west.

Sunday will also be mostly cloudy, and we could have more flurries or light snow showers (under an inch of accumulation). Temperatures will continue to warm thanks to a south breeze. Sunday afternoon temperature will be in the low to mid 30s East River, and the upper 40s to mid 50s in central and western South Dakota.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy and there could be another shot of light snow (under an inch). Temperatures across KELOLAND will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, as the center of an arctic air mass comes through KELOLAND. We’ll have a near- or subzero morning, and then afternoon highs only in the low teens in eastern KELOLAND even though skies will be mostly sunny. Rapid City will be warmer, in the upper 20s.

Temperatures will start to recover on Wednesday. Then we’ll see a warmup, with above-average temperatures Thursday through the following weekend – the final few days of January. It still looks like any snowfall we have next week will be very meager.