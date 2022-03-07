Sunshine rules KELOLAND today, but the snow cover we picked up over the weekend is hampering the ability to warm up very much. With a westerly breeze, temperatures remain below normal for early March, especially in areas where fresh snow cover is fighting off the sun’s warming rays.

2 pm

Skies will be clear in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND tonight, with temperatures dipping down into the teens. An approaching cold front will produce clouds in northern and western South Dakota. Aberdeen may get a few snow flurries, Rapid City snow showers.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, and with the wind switch to the northwest we’ll see some light precipitation. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will make it into the mid 30s, and Sioux Falls could get some light rain or light snow showers. Rapid City and Pierre will have stronger winds behind the front, so it will be a few degrees cooler with light snow.

Winds will continue from the west on Wednesday, and it will be a cooler day with lingering show showers East River. Highs will only be in the low to mid 20s, which is about fifteen degrees below normal. Rapid City will be breezier with snowfall continuing… a two day total of an inch or two.

Snow showers will again be possible on Thursday in Sioux Falls, spilling over from a system that will drop heavier snowfall in the central US. Thursday will continue colder than normal, in the 20s for highs.

Friday will be partly cloudy and windy, and it will be the coldest day of the week. Highs will only be in the teens in Sioux Falls and East River, and the low to mid 20s West River.

Saturday will start with a cold morning, but then with partly cloudy skies it should warm into the 30s East River and the mid 40s in the west. Sunday looks much warmer, with temperatures ricocheting to the mid 40s East River and the low 50s in the west. Also… there will be more afternoon sunshine because Daylight Saving Time begins.

Monday will be only a few degrees cooler. And it looks like temperatures will trend on the warm side the rest of next week through St. Patrick’s Day and the following weekend (March 19-20).