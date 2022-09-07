SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Another warm day in KELOLAND. High temperatures in the upper 80s in the east to upper 90s in the west. These temperatures are well above average for this time of year. Our average is only 80° for the first part of September.

3 PM

We do have plenty of wind today. This wind will stay with us through the weekend and the passage of a cold front. Winds today and tomorrow will be from the south and southwest bringing those hot temperatures ahead of the front. Once the front comes through the area, the winds will switch to the north and pull colder air into the region.

3 PM

Tonights lows will be a little more mild then they have been with mid 60s and low 70s. Clear skies and that stronger southerly wind is going to keep our overnight temperatures a little warmer. Our average low is mid to upper 50s to start September.

Thursday will be our last HOT day before a cold front comes through. 90s and 100s for our Thursday highs. In eastern KELOLAND we could tie or break previous records. The wind will stay in the area for Thursday and Friday. We do get a chance of showers and thunderstorms behind the front.

With the passage of the cold front Thursday and Friday a chance of showers come Friday and Saturday. The weekend and the first half of the new work week will have less sun then we have been used to the past few weeks. We will also have much cooler temperatures, which just means closer to average.