One More Warm Day; Cooler Through The Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, November 7

Though we get one more warm day across much of the region, change is on the way.

Despite high pressure moving eastward, we still have a pretty nice day on the way. Southerly flow aloft will keep well above average temperatures in place, with highs on either side of 70 to the southeast with low/mid 60s further north and west.

The “Fly in the Ointment” here is the cloud cover we see today. If it sticks around in the afternoon, temperatures take a hit.

Some showers build into western KELOLAND overnight, while East River locations stay dry and mainly quiet. Lows fall into the 30s once again.

Temperatures begin to back off as we start the next work and school week following the passage of a weak boundary. We’ll fall in to the 50s across much of the region on Monday with some 40s in western KELOLAND.

Speaking of the west, we’ll see some more rain move into the region during this time. A few showers may try to move eastward, but much of our East River locations should stay dry…especially further south and east.

We’re mainly dry on Tuesday, though an isolated shower may try to crash the party along and south of I-90 in the morning and early afternoon.

A better chance for unsettled weather comes along by Wednesday into Thursday, with temperatures continuing to back off as we head later into the week.

This low starts as mainly rain on Wednesday before chillier air comes along on the back edge of this low. This sets the stage for a chance to see some snow mix into the equation before a few flurries hang tough East River on Friday. There’s still a good amount of spread in the late-week outlook, so keep an eye out for updates as we go into the work week.

Beyond the 7 day outlook, near to below average temperatures are expected to stick around at first before trying to recover by the start of the next work week.