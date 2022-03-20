The first day of spring across KELOLAND featured a good amount of sunshine and temperatures that we usually don’t see until the start of May.

Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight, keeping lows very much in check. Temperatures may only dry into the 30s out west and the 40s further south and east. We could also see some moisture out in western KELOLAND in the form of some scattered rain and snow showers.

By Monday, cloud cover will remain in place with the leading edge of a complex low pressure system coming into the region. We’ll see rain chances at first out west with temperatures in the 50s and 60s once more. Some evening rain showers are possible to the east.

Rain may mix with snow overnight into Tuesday before switching back to rain with highs on Tuesday climbing well above freezing. We may repeat that process overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday to the east.

The best chance to see appreciable moisture of any variety will be seen east of the James River valley. To the west, moisture amounts will be lower. This all hinges on where this low tracks and what kind of moisture we can tap into.

The latest updates have pushed the track of this low further east. In fact, we have two diverging solutions: One model keeps moisture at least east of the James River valley, while the other pushes nearly all of this to the east on Tuesday before wrapping some moisture back around on Wednesday. Keep an eye out for updates.

Some more rain and snow showers will linger through Wednesday along/east of I-29 as this low pressure system is slow to depart, with temperatures also falling into the 40s.

The rest of the week looks a lot better, with temperatures climbing back into the 50s toward next weekend.

Beyond the extended outlook, near to above average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND as we get closer to the end of March. Appreciable moisture, yet again, remains hard to come by as we head into next weekend.