Another day, another round of hot weather across KELOLAND. We’ll have to endure this one more time before we finally get a break.

Over the course of the evening, showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop out west. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place out in western and central KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

While shower and storm chances will linger into the first part of the night in central and western portions of the area, we’ll remain pretty quiet to the east.

Unless you’re out west, you’ll also have another rather warm night on the way with lows in the 70s.

One last hot day is on the way for your Monday (Especially the further east you go), but it’ll also feature the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. A “Slight Risk” for severe weather is in place across a large portion of KELOLAND, with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Highs will be in the 80s out west, with 90s to near 100 degrees being seen the further east you go. Heat index values may climb above 105 degrees at times.

Yet another round of heat advisories will be in place for portions of the region.

The fever breaks for a little bit by the midweek outlook, as temperatures fall back into the 80s on Tuesday. Thanks to a northwesterly wind, we’ll also be less humid.

Wednesday will follow suit in the temperature department. Both days will also feature mainly quiet albeit breezy weather.

By the end of the week, heat returns across KELOLAND with shower/storm chances coming along with it…especially by Friday. With that said, I don’t think we’ll be anywhere near as hot as this weekend.

Temperatures beyond the 7 day forecast are likely to remain near to above average.