One More Chilly Day to the East; Warmer Through Thursday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 9

Beyond the 50/50 split on the thermometer across KELOLAND, it was still a rather nice day to be out and about.

We have one more cold night on the way…especially for our East River locations, with wind chill advisories in northeastern KELOLAND along the North Dakota border.

Overnight lows fall into the single digits above and below zero once more through much of the region. To the west, we’ll be a bit better off in the teens to low 20s.

One more chilly day is on tap for East River locations on Monday before southerly flow and a ridge of high pressure take over from there. We’ll have one more round of highs in the teens and 20s to the east. Out west, however, warmth reloads a bit more…with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The warm air to the southwest is finally able to cross the Missouri River on Tuesday, with highs responding in kind to the east. Highs surge into the upper 30s to mid 40s East River, with 40s to near 50 degree warmth out west.

Much of the rest of your work and school week beyond Tuesday is rather mild by January standards, and it also remains dry through at least Thursday. Highs should easily climb into the 40s and even into the 50s at times. Records may be challenged at times, especially where warmth is more pronounced to the west.

By the end of the week and into next Saturday, temperatures back off and get closer to average for this time of year.

We’ll also watch Friday for the chance at some snow showers that could mix with rain depending on the timing of this system. Though it doesn’t appear to be a blockbuster of an event, we’ll still keep an eye on this.