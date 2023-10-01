October is going to pick up right where September left off and carry this unseasonable heat around for a little while longer.

It’ll be a hot and windy October afternoon that has the trees in constant motion, with a flash of autumnal leaves acting as the only reminder that…yes…it’s actually fall as they’re rocking in the breeze.

Highs climb into the 90s in many locations, which would at least challenge records for central and eastern KELOLAND. Out west, we’ll see “cooler” highs in the 80s and 70s. The record to beat today in Sioux Falls is 91, with October’s all-time record high also in jeopardy at 94.

We don’t get much relief from the heat tonight, as lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s for much of the region…which would be average if they were high temperatures.

We’ll also have to watch to our west as showers and thunderstorms fire up.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for western South Dakota, with wind and hail being the main concerns with any storm that gets its act together.

Another chance for showers and storms will come along on Monday for central and western KELOLAND as a cold front begins to make its move.

Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather will be in place for the afternoon and evening. Wind and hail are the main concerns once again.

Outside of that, it’s another hot day for the southeast…while cooler temperatures begin to push into KELOLAND to the northwest.

Rain and some storms are likely for both sides on Tuesday into Tuesday night with the passage of a cold front.

We’ll gradually cool into the 60s and stay mainly quiet through the second half of the work week, with even cooler temperatures on the way by the weekend…so get ready for fall to remind us what season it actually is.