After many locations saw 100 degree readings yesterday, we’ve cooled down today with the help of a northerly breeze. Even with mid to upper level clouds streaming in from the west, temperature are warmer than normal for the last day of June.

2 pm

Tonight we’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 50s to low 60s, with a light northerly breeze.

Tomorrow we’ll be partly to mostly sunny East River. Winds will be light, but temperatures will be near-normal, in the mid 80s. Clouds will be thicker in the west, where there could be some showers with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There could be a few thunderstorm around Rapid City and the Black Hills.

We’ll carry scattered showers or a few thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and probably even more so on Monday the 4th. Right now the forecast models aren’t pointing at anything big or widespread, so consider it typical 4th of July weather, with high temperatures near- or above-normal for the weekend, in the mid 80s to low 90s. Temperatures will remain about the same on Tuesday of next week.

Temperatures will remain above normal next week through the following weekend (July 9-10). Humidity will also return next week, so we’ll probably be talking about more thunderstorm chances as well.