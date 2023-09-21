We are starting the day with areas of showers and thunderstorms across KELOLAND. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the Freeman area until 9am. Locally 2.5″ to 3″ of rain has fallen there so far.

You can see our early morning live cam shot from Wagner was busy with lightning and rain around 5:30am.

The storms started last evening in central KELOLAND and have been moving eastward the past several hours.

More rain is on the way the next few hours. The map below shows the areas most likely to see pockets of heavy rain through 7pm.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. Notice more rounds of storms coming today into southcentral SD. We’ll likely see more redevelopment tomorrow as the parent low pressure center gets closer to KELOLAND.

The severe weather outlook for the tomorrow includes much of the southcentral.

The focus of severe weather potential will shift eastward on Saturday. The severe weather threat may start in the morning, so be alert to the latest details as we approach the weekend.

Futurecast for Saturday and Sunday produces a few batches of rain as the upper level low pressure center spins over eastern SD. This will eventually bring a lull in the action to southeastern KELOLAND with the dry slot nosing into southeastern KELOLAND. However, the storm is blocked from moving anywhere, so rain will redevelop Sunday night into Monday East River. In fact, some of this could hang around into Monday and Tuesday. We will be measuring rain totals in inches across portions of the plains.

Here are the details of the forecast.