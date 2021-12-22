Nuisance snows for Christmas weekend; Dramatically colder next week: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, December 22

We’ve had plenty of sunshine across KELOLAND today, and the winds are certainly a lot calmer than yesterday. Temperatures have been warming through the 20s in the north and the 20s in the south.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll have more patchy clouds passing through from the northwest. Whatever winds we have will be under ten mph. Lows won’t be as cold as last night, in the teens to mid 30s. Rapid City will be clear and a few degrees warmer.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and it will continue to be warmer than normal. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s East River, with a light southerly breeze. Western South Dakota will be much warmer, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be brisk in Rapid City and the western edge of South Dakota.

We expect thicker clouds on Friday, though temperatures will remain above-average. We’re forecasting the upper 30s to mid 40s, more than ten degrees above normal for Christmas Eve. It should reach the mid to upper 40s in the west.

Christmas Day Saturday will be cooler, in the low 20s in the north to the low 30s in the south. We’re also carrying a chance of light snow, with the best chance in the morning. There could be an inch or more in northern South Dakota, while Sioux Falls and the south looks to have little more than a dusting.

Sunday will actually bring a better chance of snow, and a little more for amounts. It doesn’t look like a huge storm, though an inch or two will be possible. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s in the south.

Monday will be an in-between day, as colder air pours into the region. Teens in northern South Dakota and the 20s in the south.

We’ll bring our next chance of snow into the forecast on Tuesday, which also looks breezy and cooler, with below-normal temperatures dropping in. The winds will drop temperatures to the teens to low 20s for daytime highs.

As we’ve been talking about, the second half of next week looks extremely cold. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the single digits in northern and western KELOLAND, and the low teens in Sioux Falls and the SE. But it looks even colder for the rest of the week and the New Year’s weekend. In fact, Friday through Sunday highs will only be in the single digits in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND.

Aberdeen will be even colder. Right now, it looks like Aberdeen will struggle to get above zero for New Year’s weekend. Happy New Year!