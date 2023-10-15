Just like the first half of the weekend, the second half should feature some pretty nice conditions for any outdoor fall activities…as long as you can tolerate a little more cloud cover.

That cloud deck has been rather stubborn as of late, but its grip will gradually loosen as we go through the day. Winds also back off, so it won’t feel as chilly as it did on Saturday.

Still, we’ll see highs in the 50s across the board.

Clearing continues as we head into the night, but lows tonight will depend on how much cloud cover gets out of here. Under clearer skies, we’ll have lows fall a bit farther down the thermometer. Otherwise, it’ll still be a nice night with lows in the low/mid 30s.

A mix of sun and clouds will be around to kick off the new work and school week. Southerly winds also begin to set up shop over KELOLAND, which will help temperatures climb up a bit compared to Sunday.

Highs on Monday rise in the upper 50s/low 60s East River and mid 60s out west.

Another dry day comes along for Tuesday with temperatures continuing to climb up a bit more ahead of our next system, which arrives on Wednesday.

Unlike what we had last week, this front isn’t packing much of a punch in terms of moisture. Still, scattered showers are in the cards for the region as we go through your Wednesday.

The rest of the work and school week is pretty quiet and seasonable with 60s to the east and some 70s out west.

Next weekend starts off quietly enough with sunny skies, but by next Sunday and into the start of next week we may have to talk about rain building back into the region.