Little spits of snow have been moving through parts of KELOLAND, while areas to the northeast have been seeing a few more snow showers.

A few more snow showers are possible to the northeast later in the evening and into the night. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Overnight lows will fall into the single digits above and below zero in central and eastern KELOLAND, while western areas are in the teens above zero.

Another cold start the day is on the way for Sunday with a few isolated flurries possible to the east. Wind chill advisories are in place through mid-morning on Sunday for northeastern KELOLAND. Please be mindful of this as you go about your morning routine.

We’ll have yet another split along the Missouri River valley on the thermometer, with upper teens to low 30s to the east and 40s/50s out west.

Valentine’s Day stays mainly dry with another split along the river for highs, though 30s do spread a bit more into the southeast. All the while, we’ll remain mainly dry and decently calm as well

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the next seven, but it’ll also be a bit breezy at times. Highs climb well into the 40s and even into the 50s at times.

While areas to the west may see a bit of light snow on Wednesday and Thursday, the vast majority of KELOLAND remains dry and snow-free…a troubling trend considering just how far below average we are for snow totals.

A brief cool-down will take us into the end of the work and school week, but these cooler temperatures won’t last long. In fact, the trend beyond the 7 day forecast remains warmer than average.