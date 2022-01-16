Not Much Moisture on the Way; Cold Again by Wednesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 16

While the first half of the weekend featured milder temperatures for West River locations only, the second half of the weekend should be able to make up for Saturday’s chillier day to the east.

Southerly flow aloft will help bring in some of that warmth to the east as a weak upper-level trough pivots through the region. Even with snow on the ground to the east, highs should at least reach the low/mid 30s to the east under partly sunny skies. Out west, we’ll rise into the 40s once again.

A few isolated showers of the rain and/or snow variety are possible with the passage of that weak upper-level trough. That should be an exception to the mainly dry rule, though.

Breezy weather will stick around as we go into the night, but it won’t really be all that cold this time around. Overnight lows only fall into the teens and 20s across KELOLAND under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Winds turn to the northwest with the passage of this weak system, kicking temperatures back slightly for Monday. Speaking of which, we’ll see highs in the upper 20s to the northeast, low/mid 30s to the east, and 40s/low 50s out west.

Everyone gets in on a warm day on Tuesday as a warm front passes through the region. This is a mainly dry front, so we’ll just watch the temperature climb before a big change comes along by Wednesday.

Beyond a few flurries, we’re mainly quiet as this disturbance pushes eastward, but a big push of cold air comes along and sends us back below average for Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chill headlines are possible for portions of KELOLAND during this time, especially with lows dropping well below zero at times.

We’ll try to warm up a bit on Friday as a chance for some snow showers comes along. Next weekend should feature more seasonable temperatures by day to the east, with above average warmth more likely to the west.