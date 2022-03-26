After a rather windy end to the work and school week, we get a break from that blustery wind as we head into the weekend…for now.

High pressure settles overhead today, keeping a good amount of the region quiet under partly to mostly sunny skies. To the west, we may see a little more cloud cover. Highs today range from the upper 30s in the northeast to upper 40s West River.

Cloud cover increases as we head into the night, but northerly flow will still help temperatures drop a bit despite that cloud deck’s ability to insulate us a bit at the surface. Lows fall into the teens East River and 20s to the west with a tolerable breeze.

Sunday will feature a split along the Missouri River valley with regard to high temperatures. To the east, we’ll be stuck in the 30s and 40s, but West River locations…especially closer to the Wyoming border…may rise into the 50s and even the 60s at times.

Cloud cover increases on Monday ahead of low pressure for the first half of the week. Temperatures take another step forward across the region, with 50s to the east and a shot at the 70s out west.

Low pressure arrives by midweek, sending a rain/snow chance throughout the region. Overall, this looks like a mainly rain event…though we may see snow mixing in overnight into Wednesday and Thursday respectively with temperatures falling toward and below the freezing point.

Areas east of the James River may see some lingering moisture on Thursday depending on how quickly or slowly this area of low pressure gets out of here. Beyond that, we’ll quiet down just in time for the start of April on Friday.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to below average temperatures are favored across KELOLAND.