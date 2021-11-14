Not as Windy Sunday; Warm into Tuesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, November 14

Though Saturday’s clipper system is out of the region, we’ll still have to deal with at least a few less than ideal weather conditions at first.

Breezy weather sticks around for the first half of the day today, but we’ll at least have peeks of sunshine along the way as winds slowly calm down over time. Temperatures hold in the 30s to low 40s to the east with some low/mid 50s out west.

Another piece of energy moves through northern and western KELOLAND through the evening and into the night. We may see a few rain showers at times toward central SD, but the northeast may see some rain and snow showers overnight and into the morning. Keep this min mind as you prepare for the start of the new work and school week.

Lows fall into the low 30s East River, the mid/upper 30s along the Missouri River valley, and the 40s to the west.

A few more rain and snow showers are possible toward early Monday morning in northeastern KELOLAND, with little to no accumulation expected. With that said, cloud cover is going to be rather stubborn at times as we go into the first part of the new work and school week.

Temperatures, however, finally break into the 50s to the east while West River locations surge into the 60s and even the low 70s at times.

That brief but noticeable spike on the thermometer moves eastward by Tuesday for our East River locations ahead of a mainly dry cold front that crosses the region through the evening. To the west, a cool down takes hold and begins to make its move right behind the front.

In the wake of this frontal passage, temperatures take a pretty big tumble back into the 40s and 30s through the end of the week. All the while, we remain mainly dry.

A few rain and/or snow showers are possible on Saturday with another piece of energy moving through South Dakota.