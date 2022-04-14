Fierce winds continue to blow across KELOLAND. We’ve had gusts around 60 mph in most of the area. A High Wind Warning remains in effect. High profile vehicles have been blown off the interstates, and the NE corner of South Dakota has experienced whiteout conditions due to winds picking up and blowing light snowflakes. Despite partly cloudy skies north of I-90, and mostly sunny south of I-90, temperatures have been held down by the cold air streaming in.

2 pm

Winds will diminish overnight, but still be blowing 20-35 mph in eastern KELOLAND. It will be another cold night, with teens in the north and west, and low 20s in the southeast. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and windy – just not as windy as the last few days. A northwest wind will blow at 15-30 mph. Temperatures will be a little warmer than today, with Friday afternoon temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and the north breeze won’t be as strong. Temperatures will remain cool, in the upper 30s in NE South Dakota, but the low 40s the rest of KELOLAND.

Easter Sunday will come with another round of snow, possibly mixed with rain at times. It will also be breezy, holding temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We are expecting accumulations along the lines of 1-3”, the higher end of the range in northern South Dakota – but again, it will probably be mixed with rain because afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s.

The snow should end overnight, so we’ll have decreasing clouds on Monday. It will also be breezy and cool, with the upper 30s to low 40s.

Winds will pick up on Tuesday, but at least it will be a warming wind. Highs will be in the mid 40s, while Rapid City will get into the 60s.

There could be some showers on Wednesday as even warmer air comes in, but the showers will be light. We’ll have the mid 50s East River to low 60s in Rapid City. We expect widespread 60s to around 70 in KELOLAND on Thursday as the warmup continues.

The following weekend looks like it will be very warm. Right now, we anticipate temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s for the weekend of April 22-24.