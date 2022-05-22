While we do get some improvement today across KELOLAND, it still won’t feel like the latter third of May out there.

Skies clear out a bit more today thanks to high pressure to our south, which will allow temperatures to rebound a bit more than Saturday…low of a bar as that may be to clear.

Highs reach the mid 50s to the northeast, with highs reaching and getting over the 60 degree mark elsewhere. All the while, winds stay generally light.

Overnight conditions stay mainly quiet, though could cover will begin to move in with some showers developing as well.

Lows drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Cloud cover sticks by Monday, with rain on the way as well. We may even hear an isolated rumble of thunder at times.

Temperatures stay around and over 10 degrees below average for the later part of May, with highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Spotty showers are possible at times through midweek. Though there won’t be any wash-outs, you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

All the while, below average high temperatures will stick around across the region with highs in the 60s.

By the end of the week, temperatures finally rebound properly and even get into above average range by Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll also have some more sunshine to enjoy.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures are favored.