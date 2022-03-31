The weather is looking drier today after this latest round of rain and snow. The map below shows the precipitation totals the past 2 week. You can clearly see the heavier moisture totals in NW IA and SW MN where 1-2″ numbers are common. We’ve also seen some better totals in narrow band from east of Pierre to Aberdeen. The Black Hills have also picked up over .50″ in some areas. It will be important to watch the trends in the drought areas as we head into April.

This map reflects the trends that past 30s days. Most areas are in the yellow or orange areas, signaling below normal precipitation.

The clouds and snow yesterday kept temperatures in the 30s for most areas.

We do have a Winter Weather Advisory for tomorrow in the Black Hills, where up to 4″ of new snow may fall in the higher elevations.

Futurecast shows decreasing clouds today east of the James Valley. However, clouds will be on the increase in the west as this next system moves into KELOLAND. The rain and snow combo will change to mainly shower chances East River during the afternoon.

The system tomorrow is part of a series that will be affecting KELOLAND into next week. We think another chance of showers will enter the picture on Sunday. In fact, it could bring some snow chances too, depending on what time of day it arrives. A somewhat larger system may pull into the region by Tuesday.

Temperatures will be averaging closer to normal the next few days. There are hints of warmer weather by day 10.

At least the 10 day precipitation map looks better across the northern plains.

Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon, even with the below normal temperatures. Winds will be decreasing as well today.

Clear skies are likely tonight east with lows in the 20s. Rain and snow chances will increase west.

Temperatures will recover to the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow.

The 7-day forecast features highs in the 50s early next week with the best chances of rain arriving by Tuesday.