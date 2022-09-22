SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Today is another cool fall day. High temperatures are only in the 60s. A strong north wind and plenty of cloud cover will keep us cooler for the afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is in the mid 70s so we are slightly below average.

2 PM

It will be another cool night with lows in the 40s and 50s again. A scattered chance of showers or thunderstorms will linger into the overnight hours. Winds will slowly switch to the south and that will help us warm up for tomorrow.

Our high temperatures for Friday will be closer to average. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few places in the 60s. It will be a windy day across KELOLAND with winds 15 to 30 mph. There is a chance of morning showers across eastern KELOLAND. Central and western South Dakota into southeast KELOLAND will be partly cloudy while northeastern KELOLAND will remain mostly cloudy through Friday.

The next 7 days looks quiet across KELOLAND. High temperatures will remain in the 70s and a few 60s or 80s in central and western South Dakota. Much of KELOLAND will be breezy into the first part of the new week. Mostly clear skies will remain into the middle of next week as well. Our daily highs and overnight lows are much closer to average than the weather we had for a majority of September.