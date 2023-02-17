The weather has been chilly the past couple of days, with highs yesterday staying in the teens and 20s east, with 30s across the west. Today will be warmer and we’ll keep that trend into the weekend.

Today looks pleasant with highs in the 40s and 50s west, with 30s east. We’ll see similar conditions tomorrow. Keep in mind south winds are increasing today in the northeast, where some blowing snow may result as we start to move in this milder air.

Big changes are coming next week, specifically starting Tuesday and beyond. A large arctic airmass will descend into Montana which very warm and humid air will begin pushing north from the Gulf of Mexico. This will set the stage for a big clash zone across the middle of the country. For KELOLAND, this means high chances of snow, wind, and much colder weather.

We already have a large swath of accumulating snow painted on the European model from the Rockies all the way to New England next week.

The chance that we pick up at least 3 inches of snow in this pattern is already in the 90% range for most of our KELOLAND region.

Even the 6+” chance is already impressive, with a belt of 70% chances running across much of eastern KELOLAND.

The wind is also going to be a problem next week. Winds by Wednesday could gust over 40mph in southeastern KELOLAND, a very important difference from some of the big January snow storms we saw.

With all of that said, enjoy the weekend and short-term forecast. Here are the details for today.

We already have 60-70% chances of snow by day 6 and day 7. Temperatures will be falling into the teens at that time as well.