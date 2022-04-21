Good morning! Enjoy the pleasant temperatures and the lack of strong winds today across KELOLAND. Big changes are in the forecast.

We did pick up some nice rain in some select areas of KELOLAND. Sisseton ended up with about .70″ of precipitation.

Storm chances are going up for tomorrow night. We now have an enhanced risk zone across much of eastern SD. Large hail and damaging wind are the main threats with any storms that develop.

A sharp dryline will help trigger some of the storms, even with a cap in place over the relatively more humid air in southeast KELOLAND.

There will be a lot of energy for the storms to tap into if they can break the prevailing cap and develop. This can lead to some very large hail possibilities.

The latest hourly forecast the next couple of days has plenty of talking points. We’ll be watching t-storms tomorrow morning in the southeast, followed by much warmer weather later in the day. 90s are possible near the SD/NE border. Severe weather chances will be around in the warmer areas of KELOLAND Friday evening, so stay tuned as we peg the details. Some of these storms will be ongoing past dark. It will be very windy too, something we now expect with these April storms.

Futurecast on the big picture shows the snow out west on Saturday. Again, keep a close eye on the warm front tomorrow as storm interact with the developing warmer air and humidity.

One wind headline in particular to watch is the south wind Saturday late morning along and east of I-29. Gusts of 50-60 mph are possible.

Severe weather may redevelop Saturday east of Sioux Falls too.

Some much need moisture looks likely in the far west and across Iowa. Points in between will be subject to wide ranging amounts due to local t-storm tracks.

Don’t forget about the snow chances out west.