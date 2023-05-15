After weekend rain for many areas of KELOLAND, this Monday is starting drier and warmer for many across the region.

You can see some of the rain still on radar in far southern Iowa and Nebraska, but this moisture should stay to our south.

The rainfall the past 5 days has been helpful for the drought in Nebraska and Kansas. We are now very wet in southern Minnesota.

The 30-day precipitation trends are certainly higher now compared to late last week. We are still running below normal around the Chamberlain area.

Here are few of the weekend rain estimates. Notice the really wet spots in the Black Hills (local reports over 6″) and also in southern MN.

Futurecast now shows a dry trend the next couple of days with highs in the 70s across most of KELOLAND.

The next front to watch will arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures to the region by Friday.

This system will also bring northwest winds to much of KELOLAND.

Here are the details of the forecast.