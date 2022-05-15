Despite some showers in the morning for some of us, the rest of KELOLAND has been able to get in on another quiet and pleasant day.

Clearing takes over as we go into the night with high pressure on the way from the west. This will set the stage for a calm and comfortable night across KELOLAND. Lows fall well into the mid 40s through much of the region with a calm breeze in place.

The new work week gets off to a fantastic start with high pressure holding steady for a little while longer. Cloud cover may increase through the afternoon and evening, but much of the day should still be pretty good.

Temperatures will be pretty close to average for this time of year, with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s to the east. Some low 80s are possible to the west.

Some showers are possible overnight into Tuesday, but it won’t be the last time we talk about rainy or stormy weather.

A mainly unsettled pattern picks up as we head into the rest of the week. While I don’t think we’ll see any complete wash-outs, we’ll have to contend with a near daily chance for some unsettled weather.

Some days will have better chances than others, with Tuesday being one of those time frames. With the chance for showers and storms in place, highs struggle to get out of the 70s once again.

East River locations get in on a chance to dry out while West River locations have another chance to see some rain.

The second decent chance is later Thursday into Thursday night, which has an elevated risk for severe weather already in place for portions of eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. Keep an eye out for updates.

Chillier temperatures make a big push into KELOLAND by Friday and into the weekend.